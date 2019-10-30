Paving projects underway in Carytown in push to restore Richmond roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A large paving project is underway in Carytown, which could mean traffic congestion for visitors or those working in the area.

Over the next few weeks, Richmond’s Department of Public Works will be repaving Cary Street and other roadways in the area. The work is expected to last through Nov. 15.

It’s part of a larger project spearheaded by Mayor Levar Stoney, who allocated $15 million in the city’s budget to repave Richmond roads.

“Carytown is one of the areas that’s a major thoroughfare, very high density, a lot of traffic, and it’s also a commercial district,” said Bobby Vincent, director of the Department of Public Works.

Work on Cary Street’s pavement will stretch from Nansemond Street to Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Crews will work on paving Thompson Street from Ellwood Avenue to Broad Street as well.

The Department of Public Works hopes the paving project will be completed by Black Friday.

Until then, drivers should expect back-ups and unusual traffic patterns. It’s why Tommy Ryan, a Carytown business owner, tells 8News he expecting some inconvenience.

“The culture of Carytown like any small business relies on foot traffic,” Ryan said. “Its definitely going to impact us, people can’t park in front of our store and there will be less people because of that.”

Shops are expected to remain open throughout the repairs. Drivers are reminded to park on side streets and surrounding decks.

Following the completion of Cary Street and the surrounding area, the project will move to Hermitage Road. The entire project is expected to wrap up next summer.