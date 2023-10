RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Drivers can expect lane closures along West Laburnum Avenue for more than two weeks starting on Oct. 27.

Richmond Department of Public Works crews will begin paving along West Laburnum Avenue between Brook Road and a dead end just after Edgewood Avenue.

The city said in a release that the paving will require alternating lane closures between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Oct. 27 to Nov. 11.