RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride is a festive, family-friendly bike ride in the cool of the night during the hottest time of the year.

On Friday, August 5, from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., anyone who signs up and pays the registration fee can join a group leaving from and returning to Sports Backers Stadium.

Cyclists can choose between a 3-mile course and an 8-mile course. The course has lights, party stops, costumes, lit-up bikes, and a post-ride party.

While temperatures are still expected to reach 90 degrees on August 5, it is predicted to be 75 degrees after the sun goes down.

Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride 2021 file photo. (Image credit: Brad Vassar/8News)

Riders leave in waves and can choose the preferred speed of their group. The route is set to traverse Richmond’s Northside.