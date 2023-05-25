Adam Seale, Amelie Seale and Matt Benoist on the Pedal Pub bike in Richmond. (Photo courtesy of Matthew D. Benoist)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This summer, Richmond will join over 60 locations across North America to host the party bike franchise, Pedal Pub.

The first location in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Pedal Pub RVA will offer 14-seat bike tours throughout Scott’s Addition with a selection of alcoholic beverages for every rider.

“Richmond is the perfect place for a Pedal Pub,” said Adam Seale, co-owner of Pedal Pub RVA. “We’re an active community and enjoy socializing and exploring.”

According to a release, the tour will visit a number of popular spots, including the Park RVA, Vasen Brewing, Buskey Cider and Slingshot Social Game Club.

The Pedal Pub bike outside the Flying Squirrels stadium. (Photo courtesy of Matthew D. Benoist)

This summer, Richmond will join over 60 locations across North America to host the party bike franchise, Pedal Pub. (Photo courtesy of Matthew D. Benoist)

“Scott’s Addition is particularly exciting with its extensive range of breweries, cideries, distilleries and restaurants,” Seale said. “The city’s investment and growth coming to the Diamond District in 2026 makes it a great location to make new memories with friends and family.”

Pedal Pub opened its first location in Minneapolis and boasts a fun and safe experience — with a number of safety features and thoroughly trained “pilots” on each bike.

Bookings for the bike tours are expected to launch soon. Residents can visit the Flying Squirrels baseball stadium on Tuesday, May 30, for a chance to win discounted tours and giveaways.

The Pedal Pub RVA website says the grand opening will take place on June 9, 2023.