Pedestal removal of Stonewall Jackson, other confederate monuments kicks off

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Matthew F. Maury pedestal was latest piece of Confederate monument to be removed Tuesday, after the statues themselves started being removed in 2020.

The Black History Museum recently took ownership of the city’s monuments and will be tasked with determining where the statues and pedestals end up.

Marland Buckner, Interim Executive Director of the Black History Museum, said the public will be included in the decision of their final resting place.

“A really robust community engagement process, we’re going to be going all across the city and listening to citizens help us understand what they think needs to happen with these monuments,” he said.

For now, Buckner said the pedestals along with the monuments will stay in a safe location. When asked about the value of the pedestals, he said they’re inestimable.

“They give us a window into all of our shared history and in that sense are priceless,” he said. “They also I think have really useful value when you understand the developments of the summer of 2020.”

Crews on site of the Matthew F. Maury pedestal said they’ll take down Jeb Stuart Wednesday and remove the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors pedestal Thursday.

“The story of these monuments sits in the broader story of the lost cause mythology is something that I think is very, very useful for us to reflect on especially in these very, very turbulent times,” said Buckner.