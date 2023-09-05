RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements will be made along Carnation Street from Hioaks Road to Midlothian Turnpike, beginning this week.

According to the City of Richmond Department of Public Works, the project will help improve safety for all users of the road and is expected to better manage speeds.

The project is part of a larger plan by the City to extend Richmond’s bike route network and will create a 6-mile corridor of bike lanes along Warwick Road and Carnation Street, extending from Chippenham Hospital to Richmond Highway, as well as the upcoming Fall Line Trail when completed.

The Department of Public Works said the improvements will include:

Implementing a roadway conversion, consisting of restriping

Adding buffered bike lanes – creating dedicated space for people who bike or scoot, while reducing the number of lanes to cross for people who walk and access transit

This project is said to be part of the City’s initiatives related to the “Vision Zero” strategy — introduced by the City of Richmond in 2015 — which is a global effort to eliminate traffic injuries and fatalities while improving health, safety and mobility.

“The initiative aims to change the long-held belief and mindset that traffic fatalities and serious injuries are inevitable,” says the City’s website. “Vision Zero espouses the belief that traffic-related deaths and serious injuries are preventable.”

For more information, you can visit the Department of Public Work’s website.