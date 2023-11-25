RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead in the hospital after being hit by a car in Richmond’s Southside.

According to police, officers arrived at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a car at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Spaine Street.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene. No arrests were made.

No other injuries were reported in connection to the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.