Pedestrian fighting for life following Richmond crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was traveling through the intersection of 27th Street and Semmes Avenue in Richmond when they struck a pedestrian on Friday evening just after 6:30 p.m.

The driver stayed at the scene with the pedestrian.

First responders were called to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital. They are now being treated for life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed for the crash yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Peterson at (804) 646-1511 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.