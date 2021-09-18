Pedestrian hit and killed near Virginia War Memorial in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday night near the Virginia War Memorial that left a pedestrian dead.

Officers responded to the scene near Holly St. and Belvidere St. around 8:50 p.m. Richmond Police say the male pedestrian was walking across southbound lanes of Belvidere when a vehicle struck him.

Photo: Sam Hooper/8News

Photo: Sam Hooper/8News

Upon arrival, officers found him down and unresponsive. He died at the scene.

All southbound lanes of Belvidere are currently closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

There are no charges at this time against the driver who struck the pedestrian, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.