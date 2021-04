RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)—Saturday marks 150 years since the inception of one of the most significant black urban neighborhoods in the United States in the 19th and early 20th centuries. City leaders and residents will gather this weekend to reflect on Jackson Ward’s history.

People can preregister for The Illuminating Legacies: Giles B. Jackson Day 150th Anniversary celebration. There will be live projection tours starting from the Ebenezer Baptist Church all the way to Main Street. People can ride docent trolleys or tuk tuks from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.