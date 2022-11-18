RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on the MCV campus on Friday afternoon, causing a traffic closure.

VCU police issued an alert on Friday, Nov. 18 for an accident on the MCV campus involving a pedestrian on N. 12th Street and E. Broad Street.

According to Capitol Police, a pedestrian was hit by a car on Broad Street in front of the Patrick Henry Building around 2:15 p.m. The pedestrian was conscious and alert and complained of only minor pain, according to police.

There are currently no charges, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.