A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and then issued a citation in Richmond’s Museum District on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and then issued a citation in Richmond’s Museum District on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, officers were called to the corner of Monument Avenue and Thompson Street after it was reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon their arrival, first responders found a pedestrian who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the pedestrian was found to be at fault and was issued a citation and summons. The driver was not charged.