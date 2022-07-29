Police say a man was hit by a vehicle as he got off a bus on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond’s Northside.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after police say he was hit by a vehicle after getting off a bus in Richmond’s Northside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, at around 2 p.m. on Friday, July 29, a man got off a bus on the corner of Chamberlayne Avenue and West Brookland Park Boulevard. As he was crossing the street, he was hit by a vehicle heading north on Chamberlayne Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver has not been charged.