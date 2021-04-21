Pedestrian identified in December’s fatal collision in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –The Richmond Police Department identified a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car back in December 2020.

In a press release, RPD said Margaret Doran, 77, died after being hit by a car at the intersection of North Robinson Street and Park Avenue on December 8, 2020. Doran was taken to a nearby hospital, where this week she died.

Following an investigation, Richmond Police charged the driver of the vehicle, Sarah Warner, with driving under the influence.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team at (804) 646-6190 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.