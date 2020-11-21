Pedestrian killed in accident on Hull Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle on Hull Street Friday night. The Richmond Police Department Special Operations Divisions-Traffic Crash Team is investigating the accident.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was crossing the street in the 2600 block of Hull Street at 8:50 p.m. Police say he appeared to have fallen and was lying in street when he was struck by a vehicle heading east.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R.Rose at 804-646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.