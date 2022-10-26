RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Richmond’s Northside.

At around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Ave for a vehicle crash with personal injury.

Upon arrival, police learned that a pedestrian had been crossing the street from east to west when he was struck by a street sweeper. The driver remained at the scene following the crash.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was later reported dead.

The Richmond Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the incident. The southbound lanes of Chamberlayne Avenue remain closed at this time.

(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.