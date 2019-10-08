Pedestrian struck, killed by GRTC Pulse bus on Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday by a GRTC Pulse bus on Broad Street.

The crash took place at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Bowe Street at 5:01 p.m. with eight passengers on board. A far enforcement inspector, who was on board, was injured and provided a statement to police.

A GRTC spokesperson released a statement following the fatal crash:

“The entire GRTC Family is grieved by the accident today which took the life of a pedestrian, and our deepest condolences are with the pedestrian’s family,” GRTC’s Director of Communications Carrie Pace said. “We are focused on the well-being of our operator who drove the bus and are ensuring they receive care. Per safety protocols, the Operator will be checked at a hospital. GRTC is assisting with the police investigation. Buses are detouring around the closure on Broad St and until the road is reopened the Pulse station at VCU & VUU is temporarily closed.

