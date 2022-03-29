RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police has released further details on the pedestrian victim who died after being struck by two vehicles on Hull Street.

On Friday, March 25, at 9:12 p.m., Richmond Police received a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the 2600 block of Hull Street.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male, now identified as 64-year-old Talmadge Simms Bey, of Richmond. Bey was down and unresponsive in the roadway; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner is still yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators with the RPD Crash Team have determined that Bey was walking the double yellow lines before venturing into the westbound lane of travel. A vehicle traveling in the westbound lane then struck and collided with him. Bey was then struck by another unknown vehicle, traveling eastbound.

The driver of the first striking vehicle, an adult male, remained at the scene. The driver of the second striking vehicle did not. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator Drago at (804) 646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.