RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond began repairs on the Belle Isle Pedestrian Bridge Thursday after pieces of concrete were found to have fallen on the walkway from the overhead Lee Bridge.

The City bridge engineer and consultants say despite the recovered concrete slabs Wednesday, the structural integrity of the path poses no imminent threat to pedestrians. Public works consultants have permitted the walkway to reopen with a protective scaffolding structure in place.

8News visited the entranceway to the path and saw more than ten visitors hoping to walk the trail, only to leave disappointed after learning of its closure.

Tyson Yancey and Tyrik Theorgood planned to explore the scenic pathway Thursday afternoon, and were disappointed to learn their day of adventure across the Richmond hotspot was cancelled. They look forward to resuming these exploration plans immediately upon the bridge’s reopening.

“It makes you feel like you’re a part of the river when you go across it,” Yancey said. “You’re suspended halfway between the bridge and the water below you is just so beautiful to look at the city from the actual catwalk.”

Richmond Public Works expects the path to reopen to the public Friday and says it will be safe for public use.