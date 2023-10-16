RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pedestrians crossing the street in Richmond will have a “head start” over drivers when crossing the street at more intersections as the timing of traffic signals is adjusted across the city.

According to the City of Richmond, the Department of Public Works is expanding the use of “Leading Pedestrian Intervals” (LPIs) from 28 intersections to 107 intersections.

LPIs give pedestrians at an intersection the signal to cross the street a few seconds before cars heading in the same direction are given the green light.

An example of a leading pedestrian interval at the intersection of North 9th Street and East Marshall Street in Richmond (Photo: City of Richmond)

According to the city, giving pedestrians a “head start” over drivers increases the visibility of the pedestrians and can reduce the number of “conflicts” between drivers and pedestrians by up to 60%.

According to the city, the intersections that will have LPIs will be concentrated downtown, as well as in the Fan and Museum District neighborhoods. The duration of pedestrians’ head starts will vary between intersections.