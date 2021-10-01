People attending 2nd Street Festival are “strongly encouraged” to be fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2nd Street Festival is back in in-person this weekend in downtown Richmond.

In its’ 33rd year, it celebrates the culture of the Jackson Ward neighborhood, and historically draws thousands of people to the area. The free event will take place from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3.

The festival brings even more food vendors, shopping opportunities and artists to 2nd Street. The Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club will also be featured at the event.

Musical performances will vary from jazz, reggae, gospel and more. Saturday’s headliner Plunky & Oneness blends a variety of stylings including Afro-centric jazz, funk, R&B, house music, and go-go.

Venture Richmond Events has laid out COVID-19 guidelines, including ‘strongly encouraging’ audiences to come fully vaccinated.

If unvaccinated, you’re strongly encouraged to get a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of attending the festival.

Festival volunteers and participants are required to conduct daily health checks and won’t be allowed to work if they’re showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been recently exposed.

Audience members are also strongly encouraged to wear masks and maintain six feet of social distancing.

Organizers are even taking it one step further and are offering free COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, October 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the corner of 1st and Marshall streets. No appointment is needed. You can pre-register here.

You can find more details and the festival’s music line-up here.