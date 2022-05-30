RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People enjoying Memorial Day activities on the James River ended up needing to be rescued after going over a Richmond dam Monday afternoon.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, an undetermined amount of people went over the Bosher’s Dam just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. It is confirmed that while some people have been rescued, other people are still missing and are being searched for.

Bosher’s Dam has a recorded drop of 12-feet.

Bosher’s Dam fishway (Photo courtesy of Department of Wildlife Resources).

Bosher’s Dam rescue response 9700 block of Cherokee Road (8News)

The group was believed to have been using flotation devices on the river, as several inflatables were seen tied up in the dam. Richmond Fire does not currently have a number of how many people were involved in the incident, or if the people knew each other.

A Richmond Police Department air unit was seen where the victims were taken after being rescued, at the 9700 block of Cherokee Road. As of 4:50 p.m., emergency response crews were working to find those still missing.

Emergency rescue crews were also photographed by the river on Belle Isle, several miles downriver from Bosher’s Dam.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.