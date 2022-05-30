RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People enjoying Memorial Day activities on the James River ended up needing to be rescued after going over a Richmond dam Monday afternoon.
According to the Richmond Fire Department, an undetermined amount of people went over the Bosher’s Dam just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. It is confirmed that while some people have been rescued, other people are still missing and are being searched for.
Bosher’s Dam has a recorded drop of 12-feet.
The group was believed to have been using flotation devices on the river, as several inflatables were seen tied up in the dam. Richmond Fire does not currently have a number of how many people were involved in the incident, or if the people knew each other.
A Richmond Police Department air unit was seen where the victims were taken after being rescued, at the 9700 block of Cherokee Road. As of 4:50 p.m., emergency response crews were working to find those still missing.
Emergency rescue crews were also photographed by the river on Belle Isle, several miles downriver from Bosher’s Dam.
This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.