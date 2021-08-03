‘People should be pissed’: Stoney responds to Monday night George Wythe decision

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called the Richmond School Board’s most recent decision to not partner with the city on the construction of George Wythe High School a “miscarriage of governance on their behalf.”

“The people should be pissed,” Stoney said.

On Monday night, the school board voted down a motion to collaborate with the City of Richmond on a request for proposals for designs of a new George Wythe High School.

The school board had been given a deadline of Aug. 2 to accept an offer from city officials to work on the request for proposal together. School board members voted earlier this year to transfer school building responsibilities away from the city and back to them, saying that schools should build schools.

Board members have previously taken issue with the mayor’s projected cost of $140 million for a new George Wythe, saying the project should cost around $100 million. Other concerns included discrepancies on size of the building and what programs the building will cater to.

The Stoney administration has said that the city could get the school completed sooner than the school district projection of 2027.

“We want a quicker timeline because we think those kids deserve it, and they think we can just kick the can down the road to 2027,” Stoney said. “It is unacceptable.”

When 8News spoke with Stoney on Tuesday night he said the resistance is coming just from five school board members.

“I’m getting the stiff-arm from the school board, not the whole entire school board,” Stoney said.