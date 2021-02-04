People’s Pie in Scott’s Addition closing permanently after nine months in business

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond pizza restaurant is permanently closing on Saturday due to the effects of COVID-19 on the business. People’s Pie announced the closure on Facebook yesterday.

The post acknowledged the impact of the pandemic on small businesses, particularly restaurants. The restaurant opened just 9 months ago around the same time that the coronavirus began spreading in Virginia.

Known for their Detroit Style pizzas, People’s Pie says “this isn’t a goodbye.” The business is considering future pizza parties, pop-ups and possibly a new location.