Perry Miller announced as president and CEO of Richmond International

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Perry J. Miller will serve as president and CEO of the Richmond International Airport starting August 19, 2019.

Miller’s position was appointed by the Capital Region Airport Commission where Miller will succeed Jon Mathiasen, the current president and CEO since 2000.

Miller is currently the interim CEO of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority in Jackson, Mississippi.

In addition to serving as the chief operating officer, Miller is responsible for fiscal management, operations, administration, and economic development initiatives.

“On behalf of the board of commissioners, I am pleased to introduce Perry Miller as our new CEO,” Patricia O’Bannon, Capital Region Airport Commission chair said. “He brings extensive airport management expertise to RIC, which he has gained during a life-long career where he has excelled in a wide range of airport management positions.”

Miller has previously worked for more than 25 years in various management positions with the William P. Hobby Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and Ellington Field.

“I am delighted to be a part of the Richmond International Airport leadership team,” Miller said, “And I look forward to working with the board of commissioners and the staff.

Miller is an accredited member of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), in addition to being a member of the AAAE board of directors.

The executive search process was conducted by Aviation Career Services, a nationwide aviation human capital management firm based in Chicago, Illinois.