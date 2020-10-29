Person down in roadway prompts death investigation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway following reports of a person down in the area of W. 11th and Bainbridge streets.
According to Richmond police, officers arrived in the area and found a person dead just before 6:30 p.m.
Police described the incident as an “unfortunate passing,” but did not elaborate.
No additional information was provided.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
