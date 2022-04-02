RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place at the Diamond Inn & Suites in the 1600 Block of Robin Hood Road in Richmond’s Diamond District.

According to police, officers were called to the motel just after 12:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious situation inside one of the rooms. Officers arrived and found an adult woman who was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Multiple detectives and the Forensic Unit arrived at the scene around 2 p.m. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.