RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after police say they were involved in a crash and shooting on Bainbridge Street in Richmond’s Southside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of Bainbridge Street and W. 13th Street at around 5:08 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 for a report of a crash and shots fired.

When officers arrived, they saw a car had crashed into multiple parked, unoccupied, vehicles along Bainbridge Street. A group of bystanders were trying to remove a person from the crashed car. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News

According to police, at the time of the crash there were two occupants in the vehicle. One occupant was uninjured and the second occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death, according to police.

The car also had damage from gunfire.

This incident is still under investigation by the crash scene and major crimes unit. Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.