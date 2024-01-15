RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed and two others were hurt in a crash on Richmond Highway early Monday morning.

A Richmond Police Department spokesperson told 8News a car crashed into a pole in the 4100 block of Richmond Highway near the intersection of Courtland Street.

No information was released about the identities of the people involved or what caused the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.