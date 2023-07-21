RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after they say a person was killed in an overnight crash.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Broad Rock Boulevard at 2:12 a.m. Friday, July 17 for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Investigators say the car was traveling south on Broad Rock when it veered off the road and hit a tree.

One person was killed in the crash. A second person involved was unharmed, according to police.

Detectives are in the early stages of investigating the crash and will continue to investigate the incident.