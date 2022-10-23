The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a person hurt.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting near Richmond Highway that left a person hurt.

Police told 8News multiple people were involved in a confrontation near the intersection of Castlewood Road and Richmond Highway Saturday night. The call came in at 9:36 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incidnet is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.

