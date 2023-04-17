RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An adult male was shot and killed inside a Museum District neighborhood apartment on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Richmond Police responded to the 3500 block of Stuart Avenue, near N. Thompson Street and Kensington Avenue, just before 3 p.m. on Monday, April 17 for a reported shooting.

No other injuries were reported and no other apartment was impacted.

Police do not have a suspect at this time. Investigators are still in the early stages of investigation, but do not believe this was a random act. There were also no signs of a break in.

Homicide investigators remain on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.