RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two women in the neighborhood of Montrose Heights.
Shortly after 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, officers were called to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Road near Gillies Creek Park for a reported shooting.
Upon their arrival, officers found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene by EMS. Not long after, a second woman arrived at a nearby hospital where she was also treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police said the incidents appeared to be related. The incident remains under investigation by the Richmond City Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Department.