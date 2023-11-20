RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a person was shot early Monday morning on West Main Street.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of West Main Street near Granby Street just after 1:30 a.m., where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police are still gathering information, and are searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.