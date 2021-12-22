Petersburg man charged with second-degree murder

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in Petersburg earlier this week.

Petersburg Police have charged 25-year-old Edward Spencer with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting that took place on Dec. 19.

Edward Spencer (Photo Credit Petersburg Police Twitter)

Police arrived at the 200 block of Medical Park Blvd. around 2 a.m. in response to a call about a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials identified Fequon Stith as the victim. Stith was brought to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators arrested Spencer two days later on Dec. 21 and charged him with:

Second-Degree Murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Spencer is being held without bond. Police ask for anyone with information involving the incident on Sunday, Dec. 19 between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. to call Petersburg and Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.