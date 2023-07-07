RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a fatal shooting on Raven Street on Monday has been identified as a 20-year-old Petersburg man, Richmond police said.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street at around 9:24 p.m. on July 3 for a reported shooting. When they arrived, the officers found a vehicle that had gone off the road and into the woods.

The only person in the vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Darryl Jordan, Jr. of Petersburg, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Gouldman of Richmond Police at 804-646-3915.