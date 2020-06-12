‘Phase Two’ guide to Central Virginia this weekend

Bryant’s Cidery will be opening their tasteroom this weekend as Richmond enters “Phase Two” on Friday, June 12. (Photo: 8News Reporter Laura Perrot.)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders are already starting to plan what they are going to do this weekend as the city eases restrictions and enters ‘Phase Two’ of Governor Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan.

Richmond did not enter “Phase Two” along with most of the Commonwealth last week because city leaders delayed entering “Phase One.”

During “Phase Two” Richmond restaurants can have indoor seating at 50 percent capacity. Entertainment venues like museums and zoos can open with restrictions. Under “Phase Two” guidelines, gatherings of 50 people are acceptable.

The city is also starting to gradually reopen skate parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, and dog parks. The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) is still encouraging visitors to keep their distance and avoid large gatherings and group activities.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend in Central Virginia, 8News has got you covered.

Spring Fling Flea Market 7580 W. Broad Street Richmond, VA 23294 8 a.m. -- 3 p.m.

This weekend in Henrico there will be an outdoor flea market with 170 vendors. Many of the vendors will be outside. There will be breakfast, lunch, and snacks available.

Governor Northam approved this large event and attendees are not required to wear a mask but as encouraged to do so if they feel comfortable.

Ashland Theatre movie drive-in 205 England Street Ashland, Virginia 23005

The Ashland Theatre has been closed during the COVID-19 shutdown, but this weekend they are back in business! The theater will be hosting its first-ever drive-in movie experience. This weekend’s movie is Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic Jurassic Park.

There will be two shows — Friday, June 12 and Saturday. June 13. The movie starts at 8:45 p.m.

RVA Drive-In Concert 3201 Maplewood Avenue Richmond, VA 23221

Looking for a live music fix? Tickets are still available to the Broadberry’s outdoor ‘Catalina Car Mixer.’ The concert will feature Three Sheets to the Wind. You will be able to broadcast to your car via FM transmission. Tickets are sold per vehicle.

Byrant's Cider 2114 E Main Street Richmond, VA 23223

Bryant’s Cider is opening their taste room for the first time this weekend. Their original grand opening was set to be on April 4 before the pandemic hit. This weekend the cidery will have their Tropical Pineapple Cider cocktail available Friday through Saturday.

Dorey Park Farmer's Market 2999 Darbytown Road Henrico, Virginia

Head over to the farmer’s market this weekend for their opening day and pick up some seasonal fruits and veggies. Expect social distancing measures because of COVID-19.

Metro Richmond Zoo 8300 Beaver Bridge Rd Moseley, Virginia

The Metro Richmond Zoo will be reopening for foot-traffic after being closed for almost three months during the pandemic. The zoo will be operating at a 50 percent capacity as detailed in the ‘Phase Two’ guidelines. All tickets must be purchased online.