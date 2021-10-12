Phil Mickelson to return to Dominion Energy Classic later this month in Richmond

Phil Mickelson looks on before putting on the 18th green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson is returning to the Dominion Energy Charity Classic to defend his title later this month.

Tournament officials announced that Mickelson has committed to the event on Oct. 22 through Oct. 24 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

Mickelson is a 45-time winner on the PGA TOUR and made history in 2021 when he became the oldest player to win a major at 50 years old.

His other five major championship victories were in 2004, 2006 and 2021 Masters, the 2005 PGA Championship and the 2013 Open Championship.

“To say that we are excited to have Phil back to defend his title is an understatement,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “Since we are able to welcome spectators back to the River Course this year, Phil will have the chance to see and feel the support from our fans, creating what should be an electric atmosphere at this year’s tournament.”