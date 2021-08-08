PHOTOS: 39th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An event many Richmonders fondly look forward to each year returned on Sunday bringing all the love for a favorite summer fruit: the 39th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival.

Beginning at 10 a.m., visitors could walk the road from the entrance of Carytown until the Byrd Theatre and go to watermelon stands as well as various food and accessory vendors.

The free-to-attend event also featured live music throughout the day.

Larry Koon of the ACCA Shriners said the money for watermelon purchases from his stand help support the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“I’m enjoying it,” Karen Gibson said while visiting the festival for the first time. “It’s making me hungry. Everything is here and I love it.”

The event runs through 6 p.m. and a map can be found here.