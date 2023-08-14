RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 41st annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returned to Richmond with an impressive turnout over the weekend.

The free-to-attend festival featured live music, rides, games and a whole lot of watermelons.

Various food vendors were in attendance and, of course, watermelon bowls were available with proceeds benefiting local Shriners.

According to organizers, the event has become one of Richmond’s biggest one-day festivals with over 100,000 people and over 3,000 watermelons.

The festival took place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. For a full list of vendors and performers, visit the event’s website.