PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Sunday in Richmond after two days of protests and riots

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — Daylight revealed burned and looted buildings after Richmond’s second night of riots. What started on Friday and Saturday as peaceful protests devolved again into vandalism across the city.
The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, who was seen last week on video being pinned down by three Minneapolis officers while in police custody. One officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck as he continuously yelled in distress.
Saturday night, fires were set across the city including at stores on W. Broad Street near Lombardy Street. Game Stop, Starbucks, DTLR and an apartment building in the area were all looted and set on fire.
Round Two, a Richmond-based store that has expressed support of the protests, was also looted last night.
Confederate monuments around the city were vandalized with spray-painted messages about police brutality and racism.
Also on Sunday morning, hundreds of protesters held a peaceful demonstration and walked from Brown’s Island to 17th Street Market.
Demonstrators carried a variety of signs during the walk:
