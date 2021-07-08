PHOTOS: Car flips on its side after crashing into utility pole in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A driver crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Bliley Road in Richmond on Thursday, causing their car to flip on its side.

Richmond police told 8News an investigation would need to be completed before the cause of the crash could be determined but no serious injuries were reported.









Photos show heavy damage to the car and a leaning utility pole that has cracked at its base. 8News is headed to the scene.

