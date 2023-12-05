RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the holiday season steadily pushes forward, those wishing to feel merry and bright begin their search for the perfect venue to revel in seasonal spirit.
Whether it’s a little extra decor and a cocktail special, or a complete transformation into a total winter wonderland, these Richmond restaurants are spreading extra cheer throughout the city this holiday.
From Rocketts Landing to Carytown, down to the Fan, and up Church Hill, find a list of restaurants going the extra mile this holiday season below.
The Jasper: Miracle on Cary
- Where: 3113 W Cary Street
Birdie’s: The Evergreen
- Where: 305 W Broad Street
Cirrus Vodka: Santa’s Cocktail Shop
- 1603 Ownby Lane
Casa del Barco: Tinsel & Tequila
- Where: 320 S 12th Street
Island Shrimp Company: Rum & Reindeer
- Where: 11 Orleans Street
Hotel Greene: WinterFreuden Apres Ski Chalet
- Where: 508 E Franklin Street
3 Monkeys Bar & Grill
- Where: 2525 W Main Street
New York Deli
- Where: 2920 W Cary Street
Helen’s Restaurant
- Where: 2527 W Main Street
The Jefferson Hotel
- Where: 101 W Franklin Street