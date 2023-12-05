RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the holiday season steadily pushes forward, those wishing to feel merry and bright begin their search for the perfect venue to revel in seasonal spirit.

Whether it’s a little extra decor and a cocktail special, or a complete transformation into a total winter wonderland, these Richmond restaurants are spreading extra cheer throughout the city this holiday.

From Rocketts Landing to Carytown, down to the Fan, and up Church Hill, find a list of restaurants going the extra mile this holiday season below.

Where: 3113 W Cary Street

Miracle on Cary (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Miracle on Cary (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Miracle on Cary (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Where: 305 W Broad Street

Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)

Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)

Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)

Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)

1603 Ownby Lane

Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Cirrus)

Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Cirrus)

Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Where: 320 S 12th Street

Casa del Barco decorated for the holidays (Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Casa del Barco decorated for the holidays (Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Casa del Barco decorated for the holidays (Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Casa del Barco decorated for the holidays (Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Casa del Barco decorated for the holidays (Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Where: 11 Orleans Street

Island Shrimp Co. decorated for the holidays (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Island Shrimp Co. decorated for the holidays (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Island Shrimp Co. decorated for the holidays (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Island Shrimp Co. decorated for the holidays (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Island Shrimp Co. decorated for the holidays (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Island Shrimp Co. decorated for the holidays (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Island Shrimp Co. decorated for the holidays (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Where: 508 E Franklin Street

Hotel Greene: WinterFreuden Apres Ski Chalet (Photo: Hotel Greene)

Hotel Greene: WinterFreuden Apres Ski Chalet (Photo: Hotel Greene)

Hotel Greene: WinterFreuden Apres Ski Chalet (Photo: Hotel Greene)

Where: 2525 W Main Street

3Monkeys Bar & Grill (Photo: Rania Yacoub)

3Monkeys Bar & Grill (Photo: Rania Yacoub)

3Monkeys Bar & Grill (Photo: Rania Yacoub)

3Monkeys Bar & Grill (Photo: Rania Yacoub)

3Monkeys Bar & Grill (Photo: Rania Yacoub)

3Monkeys Bar & Grill (Photo: Rania Yacoub)

Where: 2920 W Cary Street

New York Deli holiday decor (Photo: Kevin Sheffield)

New York Deli holiday decor (Photo: Kevin Sheffield)

New York Deli holiday decor (Photo: Kevin Sheffield)

New York Deli holiday decor (Photo: Kevin Sheffield)

New York Deli holiday decor (Photo: Kevin Sheffield)

New York Deli holiday decor (Photo: Kevin Sheffield)

Where: 2527 W Main Street

Helen’s holiday decor (Photo: Hannah Godfrey)

Helen’s holiday decor (Photo: Hannah Godfrey)

Helen’s holiday decor (Photo: Hannah Godfrey)

Helen’s holiday decor (Photo: Hannah Godfrey)

Helen’s holiday decor (Photo: Hannah Godfrey)

Helen’s holiday decor (Photo: Hannah Godfrey)

Where: 101 W Franklin Street