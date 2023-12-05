RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the holiday season steadily pushes forward, those wishing to feel merry and bright begin their search for the perfect venue to revel in seasonal spirit.

Whether it’s a little extra decor and a cocktail special, or a complete transformation into a total winter wonderland, these Richmond restaurants are spreading extra cheer throughout the city this holiday.

From Rocketts Landing to Carytown, down to the Fan, and up Church Hill, find a list of restaurants going the extra mile this holiday season below.

The Jasper: Miracle on Cary

  • Where: 3113 W Cary Street
  • Miracle on Cary (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • Miracle on Cary (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • Miracle on Cary (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Birdie’s: The Evergreen

  • Where: 305 W Broad Street
  • Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)
  • Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)
  • Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)
  • Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)

Cirrus Vodka: Santa’s Cocktail Shop

  • 1603 Ownby Lane
  • Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Cirrus)
  • Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Cirrus)
  • Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Casa del Barco: Tinsel & Tequila

  • Where: 320 S 12th Street
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Casa del Barco decorated for the holidays (Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Casa del Barco decorated for the holidays (Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Casa del Barco decorated for the holidays (Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Casa del Barco decorated for the holidays (Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Casa del Barco decorated for the holidays (Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Island Shrimp Company: Rum & Reindeer

  • Where: 11 Orleans Street
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Island Shrimp Co. decorated for the holidays (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Island Shrimp Co. decorated for the holidays (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Island Shrimp Co. decorated for the holidays (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Island Shrimp Co. decorated for the holidays (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Island Shrimp Co. decorated for the holidays (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Island Shrimp Co. decorated for the holidays (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Island Shrimp Co. decorated for the holidays (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Hotel Greene: WinterFreuden Apres Ski Chalet

  • Where: 508 E Franklin Street
  • Hotel Greene: WinterFreuden Apres Ski Chalet (Photo: Hotel Greene)
  • Hotel Greene: WinterFreuden Apres Ski Chalet (Photo: Hotel Greene)
  • Hotel Greene: WinterFreuden Apres Ski Chalet (Photo: Hotel Greene)

3 Monkeys Bar & Grill

  • Where: 2525 W Main Street
  • 3Monkeys Bar & Grill (Photo: Rania Yacoub)
  • 3Monkeys Bar & Grill (Photo: Rania Yacoub)
  • 3Monkeys Bar & Grill (Photo: Rania Yacoub)
  • 3Monkeys Bar & Grill (Photo: Rania Yacoub)
  • 3Monkeys Bar & Grill (Photo: Rania Yacoub)
  • 3Monkeys Bar & Grill (Photo: Rania Yacoub)

New York Deli

  • Where: 2920 W Cary Street
  • New York Deli holiday decor (Photo: Kevin Sheffield)
  • New York Deli holiday decor (Photo: Kevin Sheffield)
  • New York Deli holiday decor (Photo: Kevin Sheffield)
  • New York Deli holiday decor (Photo: Kevin Sheffield)
  • New York Deli holiday decor (Photo: Kevin Sheffield)
  • New York Deli holiday decor (Photo: Kevin Sheffield)

Helen’s Restaurant

  • Where: 2527 W Main Street
  • Helen’s holiday decor (Photo: Hannah Godfrey)
  • Helen’s holiday decor (Photo: Hannah Godfrey)
  • Helen’s holiday decor (Photo: Hannah Godfrey)
  • Helen’s holiday decor (Photo: Hannah Godfrey)
  • Helen’s holiday decor (Photo: Hannah Godfrey)
  • Helen’s holiday decor (Photo: Hannah Godfrey)

The Jefferson Hotel

  • Where: 101 W Franklin Street
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Holiday decor at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Holiday decor at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Holiday decor at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Holiday decor at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Holiday decor at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Holiday decor at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Holiday decor at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)
  • holiday decor, restaurants, restaurants for christmas, restaurant decorated for christmas, christmas in Richmond
    Holiday decor at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)