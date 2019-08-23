Breaking News
Supreme Court: Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas

PHOTOS: Collision sends car crashing into porch of Southside Richmond home

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Richmond Police say the crash occurred at around 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of Semmes Avenue and W. 30th Street.

One person was injured after a collision sent a vehicle crashing into the porch of a Southside Richmond home Friday morning.

One vehicle, a red SUV, was reportedly traveling east on Semmes when another vehicle, a black SUV, that was headed westbound on Semmes tried turning onto W. 30th Street, but collided with the red SUV.

The collision sent the red SUV into the yard of a nearby home where it crashed into the porch. A witness at the scene told 8News the driver suffered a broken arm.

The home did not sustain any structural damage, police said.

The male driver of the black SUV was charged with failure to yield and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events