RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Photos of the new Virginia General Assembly Building in Richmond have been released, three years after the difficult construction process began.

According to the state’s Department of General Services (DGS), the building will be 14 stories tall, cover more than 400,000 square feet and stand 215 feet high.

The new exterior of the building is made up of 1,280 precast concrete panels, which are intended to complement the skyscraper’s historic façade, the DGS said in a release.

The edifice will feature a two-story lobby, a dining area in the first floor, a media suite, multipurpose rooms and clinical services on the lower levels, as well as rooms for legislative functions. A large room located on the lower level for House Committee meetings will boast 386 stadium-style seats.

The project has had a few bumps along the road since construction began in July 2019.

In December of 2021, a subcontractor pleaded guilty to five counts of felony embezzlement for misclassifying workers that they hired for the project in order to avoid paying state income taxes.

In January of this year, three companies that worked on the new building were accused by their employees of violating the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. In a collective lawsuit, the employees claimed they were not being paid the overtime wages that they earned. A settlement was reached in which the 22 plaintiffs each received different payments totaling $54,326.

The clerks are expecting to move into the space this fall.

