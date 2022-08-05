RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire on the Southside of Richmond was extinguished by first responders early Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to Dinwiddie Avenue at approximately 6:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, for a reported house fire, according to the Richmond Fire Department,

According to first responders, once on scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the second floor of the home. Crews managed to extinguish a majority of the fire within 20 minutes and the incident was marked under control at 7:30 a.m.

First responders reported that all occupants of the home were able to get out safely. Richmond Fire Department requested the Red Cross to assist with two adult females and one infant.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit is currently working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.