Dachshunds and their owners came together for Richmonds first ‘Dachtoberfest’ on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Credit: Howard Williams/8News.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of short-legged, long-backed hounds descended on downtown Richmond on Saturday for the City’s first ever “Dachtoberfest” event.

“Dachtoberfest” was held at the Delta Hotel in Richmond, on Saturday, Oct. 1, and gave dachshund lovers a chance to join together and enjoy a day of fun centered around their favorite breed.

The event included costume contests, dachshund races, raffles, vendors and guest speakers. And of course, plenty of dachshunds and other dogs.

Credit: Howard Williams/8News

Credit: Howard Williams/8News

Credit: Howard Williams/8News

This is the event’s first year in Richmond, but Dachtoberfest has been running for 20 years in Washington, D.C.

The event is organized by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation, a nonprofit focused on dachshund education, health and care.