RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Boat Parade of Lights commenced on Saturday, Dec. 10, from Rockettes Landing featuring dozens of vessels decorated for the holiday season.

The water pageant, which began at approximately 4:45 p.m., was quite the sight to see. A parade of boats, each decked out in Christmas lights, illuminated the James River as they made their way toward Osborne Landing.

The boat parade lasted just under three hours and was free and open to the public. If you couldn’t make it down to the James to catch the show in person, check out photos from the spectacle below!

A decorated boat in the Richmond Boat Parade of Lights sails in the James River on Dec. 10. Photo: Annie Gallo / 8News.

