RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to invite a new furry friend into your family this holiday season? Future pet parents can adopt at Richmond Animal Care and Control with no adoption fee for the next two days.

Thanks to an RACC donor, all adoptions will be sponsored on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. Adoptions will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

There are both dogs and cats currently available — including some pups that dressed up in their holiday best for the occasion.

The pups at Richmond Animal Care and Control are dressed in their holiday best — and totally free to adopt on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. Credit: Richmond Animal Care and Control.

You can check out more cute Christmas photos on RACC’s Facebook page.

For more information on how to adopt, visit RACC online.