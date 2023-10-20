RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Time to light up your fall! Maymont’s 6th annual Garden Glow event has officially returned.

Starting around sunset every Wednesday through Sunday for the next few weeks, dramatic lighting will transform the gardens and historic architecture into a colorful experience for all ages.

During the following weeks, sundown will prompt the Carriage House Lawn to transform into the “Glow Village,” featuring fire pits, food trucks, art installations and a glow bar.

This year, Garden Glow boasts enhanced seating options, photo opportunities and new art installations such as the Positiva by Alfonso Perez, as well as the Big Bright Mega Light Board and the Shadow Wall presented by Juno Financial Group.

The event officially began on Thursday, Oct. 19 and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 12.

Garden Glow kicked off at Maymont on Thursday, Oct. 20. (Photo: Kassidy Hammond, 8News)

The event will have free parking available at the Historic Estate Entrance, the Robins Nature Center and streetside. Visitors are encouraged to enter Maymont from the Magnolia Gates located at the north end of the Hampton Street parking lot.

Admission prices vary for adults, children and members but are mostly between $8 and $16. A full list of ticket prices and more information can be found on Maymont’s website.